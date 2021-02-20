$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

