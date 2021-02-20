$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $72,774,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $42,556,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.