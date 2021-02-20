$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $5.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

