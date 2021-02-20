$1.45 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.36. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $92.87 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

