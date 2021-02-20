$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of SFM opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

