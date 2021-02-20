$1.66 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post sales of $1.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $75.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $83.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $203.81 million, with estimates ranging from $126.34 million to $260.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

LIND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 333,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $937.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

