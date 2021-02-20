$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Littelfuse reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 10,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $2,415,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,342.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total transaction of $1,812,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,047 shares in the company, valued at $71,533,836.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,145,874. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $31,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $11.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.56. The stock had a trading volume of 72,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,491. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

