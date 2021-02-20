$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $2.53 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $14.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $17.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.77 billion to $21.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

NYSE:LUV opened at $52.81 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

