1,081 Shares in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOTL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,833.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 231,263 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 212,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 89,744 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 70,864 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000.

Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $48.83. 519,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,231. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35.

