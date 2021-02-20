$124.78 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post sales of $124.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.31 million to $127.60 million. GreenSky reported sales of $133.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $519.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.82 million to $523.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $583.88 million, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $588.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GSKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GreenSky by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,010 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 662,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 383,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.06. 1,480,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,910. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.