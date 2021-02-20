13,229 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,229 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BOX by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,202 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in BOX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,248,000 after purchasing an additional 244,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,038,000 after purchasing an additional 314,436 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in BOX by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 361,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BOX by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

