15,000 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

