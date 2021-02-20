15,539 Shares in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,179,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:THD opened at $79.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.