180 Degree Capital (TURN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. 180 Degree Capital has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 78,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $149,661.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 126,498 shares of company stock valued at $243,198 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

