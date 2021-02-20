18,226 Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Quaker Chemical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,673,000 after purchasing an additional 53,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $3,594,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $294.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $296.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

