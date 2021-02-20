183,453 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Bought by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,589,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 26.8% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.61. The stock had a trading volume of 629,823 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.89. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

