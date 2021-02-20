18,692 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBI. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

PBI stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

