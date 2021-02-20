1,950 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.09. 1,509,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,407. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

