1inch 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $476.26 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. 1inch has a market cap of $803.38 million and approximately $476.26 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for about $5.60 or 0.00009817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.69 or 0.00477814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00081842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00069059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.38 or 0.00410690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00026431 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,397,169 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#.

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars.

