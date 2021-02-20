$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,980. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.