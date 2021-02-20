2,302 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,340,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,358.4% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,512.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 186,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,953,000 after purchasing an additional 175,281 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $95.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

