246,559 Shares in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 246,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 96.1% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $24,229,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth about $19,742,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,628,000 after acquiring an additional 580,711 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth about $13,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $45.10 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

