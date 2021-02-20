$255.50 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to post sales of $255.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.00 million and the highest is $257.00 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $237.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $925.49 million, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $941.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVH. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 356,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,769. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

