25,825 Shares in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 65.8% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 106,108 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 35.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 245,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $356.43 million, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

