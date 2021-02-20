$28.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to announce sales of $28.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $28.98 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $16.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $108.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.62 billion to $111.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $142.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.05 billion to $147.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of BABA opened at $263.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

