$280.72 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post sales of $280.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $290.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

NYSE PB opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 53,340 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 72,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.