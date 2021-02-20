288 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $17.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $750.15. 746,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $783.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $740.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.