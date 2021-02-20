$296.65 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce $296.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.70 million to $301.30 million. Hexcel posted sales of $541.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. Barclays downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,192. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.