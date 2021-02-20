29,973 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73.

