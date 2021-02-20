2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,265,000 after buying an additional 3,614,768 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,186,000 after purchasing an additional 192,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,801,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33,268 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

