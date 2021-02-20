$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

Shares of FOXA traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,866,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,429. FOX has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.