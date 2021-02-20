300 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $781.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $749.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.88, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $822.87 and its 200 day moving average is $554.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

