3,200 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $81,456,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ameren by 23,929.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,285,000 after acquiring an additional 529,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ameren by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ameren by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 275,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 219,988 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

NYSE:AEE opened at $72.33 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.