3,368 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,540 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 262,539.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after buying an additional 766,883 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,086,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of The Timken by 118.4% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 457,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 248,080 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

TKR opened at $75.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.