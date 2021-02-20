$415.45 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce $415.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.40 million. ePlus posted sales of $366.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. ePlus’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,616 shares of company stock worth $1,140,143 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.62. 221,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,241. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47. ePlus has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

