$421.15 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report sales of $421.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $437.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.40 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $715.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Shares of NBR stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $118.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 127.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,195,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

