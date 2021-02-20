4,310 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $23,432,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,793 shares of company stock worth $979,892 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

