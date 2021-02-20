4,459 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $73.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

