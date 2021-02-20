$454.37 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $454.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.07 million and the lowest is $452.70 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $414.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

In other news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,685 shares of company stock worth $13,138,346. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $58.02 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

