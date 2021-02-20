$499.31 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce sales of $499.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $512.59 million. Gentex reported sales of $453.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.65. 1,781,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,591. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders have sold a total of 25,572 shares of company stock valued at $902,948 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

