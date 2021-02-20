53,863 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Emergent BioSolutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 141,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 140,558 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 462,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 101,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 452,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 428,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after acquiring an additional 58,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

