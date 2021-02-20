5,474 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 48.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other news, Director J Chris Brewster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 863,669 shares of company stock worth $46,213,027. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $52.34. 331,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

