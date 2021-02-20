$57.77 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $57.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.60 million to $58.80 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $47.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $219.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.60 million to $221.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $215.80 million, with estimates ranging from $209.20 million to $223.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $66,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $431,364. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABTX stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $758.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

