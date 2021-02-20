5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS FPLSF opened at $3.31 on Thursday. 5N Plus has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.39 million, a PE ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.36.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

