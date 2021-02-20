6,296 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of -93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

