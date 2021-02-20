6,367 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Evergy comprises 0.7% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.85. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

