64,875 Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Bought by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,005,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after buying an additional 961,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $38.74 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.