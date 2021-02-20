$65.44 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report sales of $65.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.67 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $60.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $251.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $253.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $259.49 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $265.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 427.4% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 359,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Univest Financial by 44.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,811,000 after buying an additional 159,544 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Univest Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Univest Financial by 104.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 87,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

UVSP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. 95,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,213. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $719.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.