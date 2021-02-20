7,065 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In related news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy acquired 2,600 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $267,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 398,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,360.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

