7,250 Shares in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yext by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Yext by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $19.98 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,134.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $193,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,263,610 shares in the company, valued at $63,216,125.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,339 shares of company stock worth $13,520,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

